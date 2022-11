Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church is set to hold its Christmas Fair today (Saturday, 26th November).

The event at the church in College Street will run from 10am to 1pm with stalls featuring gifts, cakes, chocoholics, a grand raffle and a children’s corner.

Coffees will be served from 10am-11.30am followed by lunches from 11.30am-12.45pm.

There will also be coffees and lunches with free admission and a warm welcome to all.