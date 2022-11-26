A Christmas bazaar is being held in a village near Burnham-On-Sea today (Saturday November 26th).

Mark village hall will be host the event from 10am-12 noon with a range of stalls and activities set up for the morning.

“We will have crafts, cakes, gifts and decorations, a raffle plus ‘A Cloud of Angels’ with a visit by Santa expected too!

An advent service will then be held in Mark Church on Sunday November 27th at 5pm with carols led by the choir and readings – followed by mince pies and sherry.