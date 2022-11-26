Christmas crafts

A Christmas bazaar is being held in a village near Burnham-On-Sea today (Saturday November 26th).

Mark village hall will be host the event from 10am-12 noon with a range of stalls and activities set up for the morning.

“We will have crafts, cakes, gifts and decorations, a raffle plus ‘A Cloud of Angels’ with a visit by Santa expected too!

An advent service will then be held in Mark Church on Sunday November 27th at 5pm with carols led by the choir and readings – followed by mince pies and sherry.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: