Highbridge Festival of the Arts is set to celebrate its 75th year with a special celebration evening today (Saturday).

Clare Catcheside, General Secretary, says: “In 1948 the Headmaster of St John’s School in Highbridge, together with a small committee, organised a Festival to foster and encourage interest in the performing arts.”

“Seventy-six years later, the 2023 Highbridge Festival of The Arts was our 75th Festival, after 2021 was cancelled due to the pandemic.”

“To celebrate this milestone, a celebration evening featuring performances by past and present festival entrants from Speech & Drama, Dance and Music is being held at Highbridge Community Hall on Saturday 22 April from 7pm-9.30pm.”

Tickets cost £12 and include a glass of Prosecco or a soft drink and canapes on arrival and a programme. They can be obtained by callung 07512 221153. Limited tickets are available – please book early. Please bring your own additional drinks.