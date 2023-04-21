Hinkley Point C boss Nigel Cann has released a new video tour of the huge nuclear power station building site near Burnham-On-Sea.

Nigel highlights the progress being made at Europe’s largest construction site and explains some of the key milestones ahead.

More than 9,000 workers are now on site at Hinkley Point C every day. EDF said last year that Hinkley Point C will open a year later than planned and cost up to £3 billion more.

Hinkley Point C will start electricity power generation at Unit 1 in June 2027 and the total cost is estimated to be over £30 billion.

 
