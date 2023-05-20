Stop Hinkley says EDF, which is building the £27billion power plant, should not be allowed to “wriggle out of conditions imposed when the project was given planning permission.”

The Environment Agency, which has been considering an application from EDF to amend Hinkley’s water discharge activity, says it was proposing to remove the requirement for AFDs.

But before the proposal could be confirmed it is holding a second public consultation which runs until Thursday May 25th, 2023.

A spokesman said: “We propose removing all conditions, or parts of conditions, relating to the acoustic fish deterrent (AFD).”

“We have concluded there would be no adverse effect on the integrity of the relevant European sites in relation to pollution from regulated discharges to waters if there is no AFD in place.”

“This includes those sites functionally linked to the Severn Estuary. We have also concluded that the proposed permit variation will not cause the current status of the water bodies to deteriorate, nor prevent them from achieving their objectives.”