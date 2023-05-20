A Burnham-On-Sea runner has raised over £1,300 by taking on a marathon challenge to raise funds in honour of her mother who sadly died last year.

Aimi Doolan ran the Exeter Marathon earlier this month to honour her mum Wendy who died last autumn after being diagnosed with cancer.

Aimi told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After mum’s successful chemo and nearing the end of treatment for breast cancer, the cancer was suddenly detected in her brain and she passed away – it was a total shock and very sudden.”

“I have managed to raise over £1,330 for Breast Cancer Now by running the Exeter Marathon in four hours and 29 minutes,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“It was extremely hot by the quay and a lot of people we’re really struggling but it was a lovely run. My family were there at the end which was lovely to have the support – it was a really possitive experience.”

She has also thanked all those who have donated and her fundraising page below is open until May 30th.

Click here to donate via Aimi’s fundaising page