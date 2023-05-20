Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area have been warned that scammers posing as council tax workers have been targeting people.

The scammers have been cold phone calling local people claiming they are from Somerset Council‘s council tax department.

People answering the calls are offered a refund, however a council spokesperson has this week warned residents not to be duped.

The spokesperson days: “We’ve had reports of customers receiving calls from someone saying they’re from our council tax department offering them a refund.”

“We wouldn’t cold call you about a refund. We would write to you asking you contact us and then we may call you back.”

People are urged to report fraud to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.