Teachers at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy are set to go on strike as part of new ongoing action by the National Education Union (NEU) on Thursday April 27th and Tuesday May 2nd.

Principal Dan Milford has written to parents and carers to tell them about the impact the strikes will have on students.

His letter says: “The strike is happening because of a national dispute between the unions and the government over teachers’ pay and conditions and not because of any issues at the school.”

“After concluding a survey amongst our staff, we are now in a position to have a rough estimate of numbers who will take industrial action and will therefore not be in school that day(s).”

“For TKASA, this means that we are unable to open the school safely for all year groups.”

Only years 11 and 13 will be expected to be in school on both days. Scheduled photography exams for students in those years on April 27th will go ahead. Some of the school’s most vulnerable students will be invited to attend on the strike days. The parents/carers of these students will be contacted separately.

Pupils in years 7, 8, 9 and 10 will have to remain at home. Students who are entitled to free school meals can come to the school at lunchtime to receive it

Year 12 students are not expected in school on either strike day. They should complete independent study at home, unless they are going on a planned UCAS convention trip on April 27.

“I am sorry that you will have to make alternative arrangements for your child at short notice and that they will experience disruption to their education. I understand that this situation may be frustrating, and ask that all members of our school community continue to treat each other with respect.”

“TKASA remains committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our students and delivering high-quality teaching. We are working closely with our staff union representatives to keep up to date with the situation, and I will inform you as soon as possible if arrangements change further.”