A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser has completed his first full marathon for a town charity.

Rob Jones took part in the Manchester Marathon to raise over £800 for Burnham-based charity Somewhere House Somerset.

He says: “The Manchester Marathon was everything I expected it to be – and some! I am so so proud to confirm that I crossed the line of the 26.2 mile course in a time of 4 hours, 5 minutes and 56 seconds.”

“The first 20 miles went exactly to plan, in fact if I’m honest, I committed the cardinal sin of going off to quickly and the last 6.2 miles were unbelievably tough when I hit the wall!”

“Cramp, fatigue, self doubt and all of that – it really is as tough as everyone says. Fortunately there was also a wall of noise down those last few miles that really did carry me through, as well as an attitude that I was not going to back down from what I signed up for.”

“The utter elation of crossing the line I cannot describe but personally for me and those close to me, it was very special!”

“So now after some rest, I will be turning my attention to the Great Bristol Run – returning to where it all started last September.”

“So hopefully you will support me to run for Somewhere House Somerset and support the community in the process, and in doing so – you may just change someone’s life for the better. Remember every penny raised is going directly to supporting those in need.”

“To those running London this weekend, best of luck and enjoy!”

His fundraising page is at: https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/robtakesmanchester