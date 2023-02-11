A Highbridge school student has interviewed the US founder and CEO of a $5 billion tech company as part of a reporting project set up in memory of the late BBC TV star Jill Dando.

The youngster asked Manny Medina, co-founder and CEO of the Seattle-based Outreach, what was the best and worse part of his job.

Leaders of Jill Dando News at TKASA, Cherry Groves and Georgina Lodge, said: “Leah showed incredible talent and courage to ask the CEO such a brilliant question. We are very proud of her.”

Students from The King Alfred School and others have previously interviewed Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street, TV’s Fiona Bruce, a NASA astronaut and more. Other interviews by the team include Dragon’s Den stars Theo Paphitis and Steven Bartlett.

They have been trained by professional journalists and Jill’s brother Nigel Dando with 48 years’ experience.

Jill Dando News was formed out of Worle Community School Academy in 2017 with 12 year old Olivia becoming the first ever reporter. She is now a student at the Sixth Form at The King Alfred School Academy.

For the full interview, see https://www. businessleader.co.uk/business- leader-podcast-manny-medina/

It has trained up hundreds over the last five years. There are young reporters at Worle Community School Academy, Priory Community School Academy, The King Alfred School Academy, St Anne’s Church Academy, Castle Batch School Academy, Pawlett Primary School Academy, West Huntspill Community Primary and East Huntspill Community Primary.