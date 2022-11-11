Pride-On-Sea, the group bringing a Pride celebration to Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, is set to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance with a candle-lit ceremony this month.

It will be held at 4pm on Sunday 20th November next to the Frank Foley statue in Market Street, Highbridge.

Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDoR) marks the passing of transgender people who have died as a result transphobic violence and abuse.

Between 1st October 2021 and 30th September 2022, 374 people worldwide have died in this way and this year seven people from the UK are commemorated. TDoR is held on 20th November each year in communities around the world.

Laura, from Pride-on-Sea, says: “When I was coming out I was supported by loads of trans people. So I owe them all a debt I can’t repay and a respect for all those beautiful people.”

Kate, also from Pride-on-Sea, adds: “I have been lucky, the only transphobia I have experienced has been very low level. It is frightening what other trans people have to go through.”

Those wishing to support the transgender community by attending this event are welcome: they may wish to bring a candle or tea light. Additionally if anyone would like to help read the names of those being commemorated, they should let the organisers know.

“Pride-on-Sea wishes to extend our deep felt thoughts and condolences to the loved ones of all those commemorated this year,” adds a spokesperson.