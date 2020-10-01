Highbridge’s Pepperall Road re-opens as £1.8m flood prevention work is completed

A major £1.8m Wessex Water project to protect homes in Highbridge from sewer flooding has been completed this week with the re-opening of a key road.

Partly funded by Somerset Rivers Authority (SRA) and Somerset County Council, the project started in February in a bid to reduce the risk of flooding in and around Highbridge’s Field Way, as reported here.

A major new surface water pumping station and pipework have been installed in an effort to prevent flooding.

Wessex Water fully re-opened Pepperall Road, pictured above, and Worston Lane, below, on Thursday, which had been closed for seven months during the work, which was delayed due to the lockdown.