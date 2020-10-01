Highbridge’s Pepperall Road re-opens as £1.8m flood prevention work is completed

A major £1.8m Wessex Water project to protect homes in Highbridge from sewer flooding has been completed this week with the re-opening of a key road.

Partly funded by Somerset Rivers Authority (SRA) and Somerset County Council, the project started in February in a bid to reduce the risk of flooding in and around Highbridge’s Field Way, as reported here.

A major new surface water pumping station and pipework have been installed in an effort to prevent flooding.

Wessex Water fully re-opened Pepperall Road, pictured above, and Worston Lane, below, on Thursday, which had been closed for seven months during the work, which was delayed due to the lockdown.

Worston Lane Highbridge

Wessex water Highbridge project

 
