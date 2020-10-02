The Green Homes Grant scheme has opened for residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area to apply for vouchers worth thousands of pounds to make their homes more energy efficient.

Any Sedgemoor homeowner or landlord can apply for vouchers for green home improvements where the government will fund two-thirds of the cost of eligible works, up to £5,000.

This could help families save up to £600 a year on energy bills. Low income households will be eligible for up to 100% government funding up to £10,000.

The scheme covers home insulation, low-carbon heating, draught proofing, windows and doors and heating controls and is applicable for all owner-occupied homes, landlords of privately and socially rented properties, park home owners, as well as people on low-incomes.

Residents must redeem the voucher and ensure improvements are completed by 31st March 2021.

Residents can check to see if they are eligible for a voucher by using Simple Energy Advice’s checker here.

If you need advice and support on how to apply for the Green Homes Grant voucher, contact the Centre for Sustainable Energy (CSE) at www.cse.org.uk/advice.

Learn more about the scheme here.