Burnham-On-Sea Library is celebrating National Libraries Week from 5th to 10th October by promoting the message that it is open for users.

Somerset County Council’s Libraries service says it wants to make sure residents know that it’s “almost back to business as usual” following the closures due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

And, while customers will need to follow Covid-19 precautions, they can browse the shelves, use computers, chat with staff and discover the free services that libraries provide.

Current health guidance when visiting the library includes the need to wear a face covering and participate in Track-and-Trace requirements.

Councillor David Hall, Somerset County Council’s Cabinet member for Economic Development and Community Infrastructure, said: “I know how much people missed their library when they had to close because of the coronavirus pandemic – they really are places at the heart of their community.”

“Now they are open, all of us involved in Somerset Libraries service would be delighted to see customers enjoy their visits once again. Customers are welcome to browse the shelves or book a computer session and we have some great digital offerings, too.”

Each day during libraries week, staff in libraries across Somerset will be posting videos, book reviews and other fun content online.

It’s easy to join the library – just visit www.somersetlibraries.co.uk where there’s a wealth of information and details on how members can support their local library.

Once signed up, customers can also access e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines and e-newspapers – all free of charge.

Somerset Libraries also provide a Home Library Service for those who may not be able to leave their home and the mobile library is back on the road with browsing of books on the vehicle starting again from 12 October.