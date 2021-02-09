Burnham-based charity Somewhere House Somerset has received a huge financial boost from Burnham and Berrow Golf Club.

A bumper cheque for £7,440.50 has been handed over to the charity by the club’s captains, as pictured here.

“A huge heartfelt thank you goes to Justin, Jan, Karen and all members at Burnham & Berrow Golf Club for the donation of over £7000 to the charity,” says a spokesman for Somewhere House Somerset.

“It’s a donation which will all go directly to supporting vulnerable children, young people, adults and families.”

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Justin and Jan put on a first class golf day back in September last year with proceeds going to our charity and also Children’s Hospice South West, another hugely vital organisation.”

“The generosity of those who entered the competition has been staggering. The kindness and generosity at Burnham & Berrow Golf Club that we experienced when we attended the golf day showed that human spirit is very much alive and kicking.”

Somewhere House Somerset says its mission is to provide a therapeutic service for anyone who chooses to access support in the local community.

“We aim to reach individuals who most need help through a variety of services including low cost counselling, educational workshops and community projects with a professional and flexible approach.”

“We are specialists in helping people with addiction; this includes alcoholism, drug addiction, gambling and food as well as other addictions. Our other area of expertise is with Mental Health. Our team of counsellors and volunteers have a wealth of collective knowledge in this field.”