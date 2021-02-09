Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy has announced that is getting a new Acting Principal.

With Principal Nathan Jenkins becoming Head of School Improvement at The Priory Learning Trust, Vice Principal Dan Milford will take on the role of Acting Principal until January 2022 when a permanent Principal will be appointed.

The King Alfred School Academy (TKASA) says it has had a tremendous few years and is soaring in exam results, curriculum provision, pastoral support and with its high-performing school-based sixth form.

The appointment means that Mr Jenkins can continue to have a strong role in helping to continue to move the Academy forward.

Mr Milford has been Vice Principal at TKASA for three years and he was previously Assistant Principal at another TPLT school, Worle Community School Academy.

He has solid experience, having been a teacher for 25 years and has worked in a variety of roles including Head of Year and Head of PE.

Principal Nathan Jenkins says: “These are really positive appointments for TKASA. With taking a lead in school improvement across TPLT, I will continue to have a close and strong involvement with the academy.”

“These really have been a fantastic few years and, with exciting plans ahead, the positive progress the school has made will continue in the years to come.”

“I would sincerely like to thank the whole whole community and governors for their support.”

Mr Milford said: “TKASA is very popular across the community, and has seen millions invested in its campus, constant success stories, and a sixth form which is gaining a reputation as one is the best in the country.”

He added: “I feel incredibly proud and excited to be taking over from Nathan in April, leading the Academy forward over the next 9 months. TKASA is a special place and I am confident we will continue to build upon the outstanding progress we have made over the past few years.”

Mr Milford was a former professional and semi professional footballer before taking the route into teaching, and he ended his playing career with Bridgwater Town. He is a family man with three children, one of whom is currently training to teach within The Priory Learning Trust.

Neville Coles, CEO of TPLT, said: “’I’m delighted to welcome Dan as Acting Principal. He will continue to work very closely with Nathan Jenkins, who has done a super job at TKASA.”

“We are expecting the rapid improvements at TKASA to continue with some pace – we are delighted with all the recent progress, especially the numbers joining the Sixth Form.”