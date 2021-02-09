Police say two men have been arrested following a late night crash in Burnham-On-Sea in which a car was left in a ditch in Stoddens Road on Friday (February 5th).

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called to Stoddens Road at 11.43pm following the incident on the bend near the BASC sports ground, as reported here.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com on Monday: “A man aged 20 from Weston-super-Mare has been charged with a number of driving offences including failure to stop for police and driving while disqualified. He has been released on unconditional bail and is due to attend Taunton Magistrates Court on 13 April.”

“An 18-year-old man was also arrested and has been released under investigation.”

A fire spokesman added: “On arrival the crews found one car in a ditch on its side with one person still trapped by the seatbelt and got to work assist the casualty using small tools and a short extension ladder.”

Police also attended and an investigation was underway to establish the cause.