The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the Burnham-On-Sea area tonight (Tuesday) and tomorrow morning, with ice likely to cause some disruption.

The warning is in place from 6pm tonight until 12 noon on Wednesday, covering the whole of the south west as pictured.

A Met Office spokesman says: “A few snow showers will affect these areas overnight and into Wednesday morning.”

“Accumulations of a couple of centimetres are possible. In addition, icy stretches are likely to form following showers.”

It’s staying cold for the rest of the week but milder Atlantic air will try and move in from the west through the weekend.

