The ‘Lazy Monday’ classic car display will return to East Huntspill on Bank Holiday Monday on May 29th.

The event will start at 12pm and will be held on East Huntspill Playing Fields with free admission.

“The event will feature an afternoon of classic cars, stalls, games, refreshments and family fun,” says a spokesman for Bridgwater Clasic and Vintage Club.

It will be raising money for local causes. Dogs are not permnitted on the fields.