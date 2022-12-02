A local artist has opened a new exhibition of her work at the cafe in Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre.

Eileen Long’s exhibition is a series of paintings based on symbolism and it is now open at Hellend’s Kitchen Cafe in the theatre.

“I am fascinated by symbols, they can say so much more than words. Each religion, faith, and belief has its own symbols, and symbols have been around since ancient times,” she says.

“From the Cross to Buddha, from Odin’s Ravens to the Triquetra. Even the ‘Edge of the Woods’ seems to symbolise the path to freedom after Covid lockdown, or a portal to somewhere else.”

Hellend’s Kitchen Cafe is open Monday to Friday 9am – 3pm.