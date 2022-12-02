A group of fundraising motoring enthusiasts has presented over £2,600 to a Burnham-On-Sea charity.

Members of the Blue Ridge Runners have handed a bumper cheque for £2,633 to BARB Search & Rescue, which runs the town’s life-saving rescue hovercrafts.

The money was raised when dozens of classic American hot rods, trucks, bikes and classic vehicles roared through Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge in September in a mass convoy for charity during the annual Classic, Custom and American Auto Club Show held in West Huntspill.

A Blue Ridge Runners spokesperson said: “We made BARB our charity of the year and are really pleased to have raised such a great amount once again. They’re a fantastic local charity with a superb team of volunteers who do great work all year-round in the Burnham area.”

The Blue Ridge Runners were formed in 1989 to link up motoring enthusiasts from across the South West who own hot rods, trucks and other unusual vehicles. Thousands of pounds are raised for local charities from the group’s events.

A BARB spokesman said: “A big thank you goes to the group for their continuing support of our charity. As a small independent charity we rely on donations like this to keep running and so are really greatful to the Blue Ridge Runners team.”