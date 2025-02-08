Major plans to build new Highbridge community centre win go-ahead from council

A major project to build a new community centre in place of Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub has achieved a big milestone this week after the planning application was approved.

Somerset Council gave a ‘green light’ to the application to build a modern new community centre on the site of the current Morland Hub.

The multi-million pound project covers the construction of the new building, creating a garden annexe, plus new parking area and landscaping. The plans were first unveiled in 2023, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

“It is an exciting project that will deliver a modern new building that will give us more space than the current premises and new facilities,” says Cllr Roger Keen, chairman of the trustees at the Morland Hub.

“We are absolutely delighted to get consent – this is a huge milestone for us.”

“Getting the planning permission allows us to seek funding from grant providers and take forward the project to the next stage.”

“We are likely to need around two million pounds for the full project and have lots of potential grant funding sources in mind.”

He adds that the current community building, pictured above, is “showing its age and needs redevelopment,” and that he is excited about the plans for the future.

The building work will be planned in phases to enable the hub’s current users to continue to operate as usual during the construction.

Pictured: The Morland Hub’s team of Roger and Janet Keen with Jane Macpherson holding a previous model of how the redeveloped site could look