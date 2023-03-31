Major plans to build a major new £5million surfing lagoon in Burnham-On-Sea are set to be announced today (Saturday).

The huge new scheme would see a tidal lagoon – similar to a barrage – constructed across the northern end of Bridgwater Bay, stretching across the estuary from near Burnham’s low lighthouse to Stert Island.

This would ensure the tide would always be in in Burnham, enabling water sports to be enjoyed at any time of the day.

Developers A1 Lagoon Technology say they intend to install 12 huge wave-making machines in the estuary to create “perfect surfing waves” along Burnham beach.

A spokesman adds: “These exciting plans could really transform Burnham by attracting young surfing visitors to the town for many decades to come.”

“Protecting local wildlife and the environment will be uppermost in our minds. We would also ensure that there is access through the lagoon’s wall for boat traffic around the tides. It’s also worth noting that the lagoon could also protect the area from flooding.”

He adds: “While the plans are still in the early stages we hope to submit a planning application to the council within a matter of months and we will be welcoming feedback.”