A man sadly passed away following a “medical incident” in Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco supermarket on Friday morning (December 4th).

An air ambulance landed in one of the fields next to Love Lane, and several ambulance crews and police were called to the store, as pictured.

A Police spokesman confirmed: “At 9.15am on Friday 4th December we were called to support the ambulance service with a medical incident it was dealing with at Tesco supermarket in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“Sadly, a man in his 70s died at the scene. The circumstances are not believed to be suspicious and his next of kin has been informed. Enquiries will continue to be made on behalf of the coroner.”