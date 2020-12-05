Brent Knoll has launched a fundraising Christmas Trail with 30 festive-themed items hidden around the village.

Running from 4th-17th December during daylight hours, the trail is being organised by Brent Knoll Primary School.

A spokesman says: “Many of the residents in Brent Knoll have kindly supported us by hiding Christmas-themed objects.The aim of the trail is to collect clues that combine to form a Christmas surprise.”

“Completed trail sheets, which are on sale from the school, the village shop and Westcroft Farm Shop in Berrow, can be returned to the school and they will go into a draw to win a fantastic hamper of goodies that has kindly been donated by Asda of Highbridge.”

“Funds raised will go towards setting up the village’s new pre-school, which is opening in January.”

“The Asda store in Highbridge has kindly donated a Christmas hamper, which is our prize for the winning entry in the Brent Knoll Trail.”

Participants are being encouraged to adhere to current Covid safety restrictions.