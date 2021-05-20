The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for more high winds in the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Friday).

Gusts of up to 60mph are possible, say forecasters, as a spell of stormy weather continues to sweep across the region.

On Burnham beach yesterday, the strong onshore winds created swirling sands along the beach, as pictured here. Several trees were also brought down and fences damaged.

A Met Office spokesman says: “An unusually deep area of low pressure for the time of year will move slowly eastwards across a central swathe of the UK during Thursday night and Friday.”

“In addition to some heavy rain, this low will bring with it a spell of relatively high winds. The windiest conditions will start to affect south Wales and southwest England Thursday late afternoon and evening before spreading across southern England Thursday night and early Friday.”

“Inland, gusts up to 45 to 50 mph are expected at times whilst over coasts and hills gusts will reach as much as 55 to 60 mph. These high winds then slowly ease from the west later on Friday.”

