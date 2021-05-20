Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards, a BARB hovercraft and an RNLI lifeboat were called to Berrow beach on Thursday morning (May 20th) amid concern for a person attempting to enter the sea.

The teams were sent to Berrow beach at 9am after a beach walker raised the alarm about the man, who was covered in mud at the tideline.

A Coastguard spokesman says: “There were a number of calls to the 999 number this morning from concerned beach users regarding a person wading through thick mud to reach the water.”

“The person was seen struggling to get across the mud and was on and off his feet frequently as he pushed on towards the water.”

“Although the weather conditions were dry, the wind was constant and cold. When you are wet and exerting yourself, this could prove to be a deadly combination.”

“With all this taken into consideration and life at risk, the Coastguard Operations Room tasked multiple assets to ensure that no matter what the scenario we had the right people for the job where and when we needed them.”

“As we arrived on Berrow Beach we quickly spotted the man struggling back towards the hard standing but looking very tired and head to toe in mud.”

“Two of our team in PPE walked out to meet him and escorted him back to the truck where we could wrap him in a blanket and use the truck as a windbreak while we assessed him for any medical needs.”

“As the man was now in our care, the BARB Search & Rescue hovercraft, RNLI Lifeboats, and our flank team from Weston were able to be stand down to return to their stations while members of our team and the Police who were in attendance escorted him back to the caravan park he was staying.”

“Thankfully none of the extra assets tasked to assist our team were needed but it is always great to know they are there to step up should they be.”

“With the cold wind and wet clothes, it is easy to end up hypothermic and even on a sunny day, this could still be the case. Don’t risk your safety or others.”

“If the tide is out, do not try to reach it, you will just become stuck, exhausted, or worse.

If you see anyone attempting to reach the water during low tide or in any kind of danger, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguards.”