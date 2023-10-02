A model boating club based at Highbridge’s Apex Park is celebrating its 50th anniversary this autumn.

Sedgemoor Model Boat Club’s members have been a regular sight at the park’s lakes for the last five decades.

Club secretary Russell Chilcott says the club has grown to over 65 members who meet twice a week over the summer and every Sunday morning.

“The club launched in 1973 on the Huntspill River before moving to Apex Park in 1976 where it has been based ever since,” he says.

“We have a great group of members up to the age of 90 who gather together for friendly yet competitive model boat racing on the lakes every week.”

“There are several different selections for model yachts and boats of every type,” he adds.

Sedgemoor Model Boat Club meets from 9.30am – 12pm on Sundays and on Wednesday evenings frtom April to September.

The group has enjoyed several successes over the years, including competing in the national championships.

“We welcome new members – membership is just £15 per year which covers the cost of insurance and the use of the facilities,” adds Russell.