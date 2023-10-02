A new exhibition has opened in Burnham-On-Sea as a tribute to local artist Joe McCabe.

The cafe at The Princess Theatre is displaying a selection of his artwork. Joe sadly passed away in 2022.

The exhibition has been organsied by the theatre’s Dave Eldergill, who says: “Although Joe had no formal training as an artist, he was a passionate and skilled draughtsman and this can be seen in this diverse body of work.”

“Joe began by drawing cartoons and after retirement, he took a variety of art courses and developed his range of mediums and styles.”

“On show in the cafe we have a few examples of Joe’s work over the last 30 years. Choosing which pieces to exhibit has been a difficult process, but the choice hopefully reflects something of Joe’s quirky and humorous character.”

It can be viewed when the cafe is open, Monday to Friday from 10am until 3pm, until 6th November 2023.