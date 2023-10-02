Final ticket prices have been reduced for Secret World Wildlife Rescue’s Annual Charity Auction and Ball, which takes place this month.

The theme for the popular ball on Saturday, October 21st at The Webbington Hotel in Loxton is ‘down under Australia.’

Complete with a three-course meal, an auction, live music and a casino and cabaret, this annual charity ball is always very well attended by supporters of the charity.

Spokesman David Plant says: “Join us on Saturday 21st October for our biggest fundraising event of the year, for the reduced price of £40 per ticket. The glitzy evening has a theme of ‘Down Under’, so you can either dress up as something iconic from Australia or go for black tie. The ball starts at 6:30pm, and we’ll be partying until 1am.”

“Attending the event is a fantastic way to help sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife, and it’s a great excuse to get dressed up and have some fun, something we all desperately need these days.”

Tickets include a three-course meal, live entertainment from popular local band Juice, casino and cabaret, raffle, silent auction with 100 lots to bid on, and a main auction with 10 very special lots.

Here is just a selection of the auction lots available on the night:

Owley Woods Glamping Weekend

Koala and Joey Sculpture – donated by Matt Buckley at Edge Sculpture

2 tickets and hotel stay for Abba Re-Bjorn Christmas Party – donated by our hosts The Webbington Hotel and Spa

Dovecote Nest Box – donated by Wildlife World

Afternoon tea for two in Dartmoor National Park – donated by Experience Days

Family ticket for opening night of Dick Whittington pantomime – donated by The Playhouse Theatre, WSM

Family ticket for Beauty and the Beast – donated by the McMillan Theatre, Bridgwater

Vintage Dartington candle lamp

A week’s holiday in Chestnut Cottage, Bude – donated by Neil and Hazel O’Rourke

Vegan chocolate gift set – including donations from Moo Free Chocolates

A bottle of Moet champagne

Set of signed books by local author Damien Boyd

A tour for 2 of Shepton Mallet Prison – the world’s oldest prison!

Upcycled vintage clock/insect house

Wildlife-themed homeware gift set – donated by Asda Highbridge

Emma Bowring original print and signed children’s book

For more information and tickets, click here.