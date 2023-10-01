A stranded teenager has been rescued by Burnham-On-Sea RNLI’s lifeboat crew after getting into difficulty on a river bank over the weekend.

Crews were paged at 8.39pm on Saturday night (September 30th) after the teenager had become stranded in the River Brue between Burnham and Highbridge.

Burnham’s D-Class lifeboat, called Burnham Reach, was quickly launched after the flood gates at the top of Burnham’s jetty were unlocked after being closed by the Environment Agency as a precaution because of a high tide.

A Burnham-On-Sea RNLI spokesman says: “Once in the water, the volunteer lifeboat set off for the River Brue at a safe speed.”

“On entering the Brue, a thorough search was conducted on both sides of the river towards Highbridge. The casualty was located on the bank near to the Apex Park.”

“He had been aiding the search by showing a light from his mobile phone. The crew soon ascertained that he was who they were looking for, and brought him onto the lifeboat , dressed him with a casualty lifejacket, before taking him to Burnham Sailing Club’s beach.”

“Once landed safely he was given a brief check-over and pronounced none the worse for wear from his ordeal.”

Helmsman Marc Smith added: “Apparently the casualty was walking along the river bank when he suddenly realised he was on a bank surrounded by water and reeds.”

“As it was dark, and not knowing which direction was safe as the high tide had caught him unaware, he sensibly called home for assistance.

“His mother also sensibly immediately called 999 for the Coastguard, who contacted the RNLI.”