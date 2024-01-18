A motorcyclist who was caught speeding at nearly 120mph on the M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston has been fined by magistrates.

The case has been considered this month by Bath Magistrates Court.

A Police spokesman said: “Court outcome for this excess speed case on the M5 motorway between J21 for Weston and J22 for Burnham where the rider reached speeds up to 120mph: Rider pleaded guilty by post and received: 6 points, £369 Fine, £110 Costs and £148 VS.”

This rider was stopped by officers last Octpber during their Operation Tempo after being seen at speeds up to 118mph on the M5.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team issued this video of the bike travelling at dangerous speeds along the M5.

“One third of fatal road traffic collisions in the Avon and Somerset force area last year involved a motorcyclist. Riding like this on the motorway and rural roads presents a real risk to life.”

The speed checks are being carried out by Avon and Somerset Police as part of ‘Operation Tempo’ in the region.

Road users have been warned by Police of the Fatal Five behaviours, which are the main causes of serious injuries and deaths on the road: speeding, careless driving, not wearing seatbelts, using a mobile phone and drink or drug-driving.