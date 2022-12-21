Bus users in the Burnham-On-Sea area will be able to travel on many routes in Somerset for just £2 from January.

The major fare cut has been announced by Somerset County Council as part of an initiative funded by the Government to boost bus use. It’s also hoped that it will help passengers save money during the cost of living crisis.

The new £2 single fare will be available from six participating operators from 1st January to 31st March as part of the ‘Bus It’ campaign run by Somerset County Council and the Somerset Bus Partnership.

The initiative will apply to the majority of routes in Somerset, including the Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Rooksbridge, Brean and Berrow areas shown below. See the full list below:

Bus routes included in £2 fare scheme:

Route No and service description Operator 1 Yeovil – Shepton Mallet South West Coaches 1 Oakhill – Bruton South West Coaches 5 Yeovil – Dorchester South West Coaches 6 Bridport – Crewkerne – Yeovil Buses of Somerset 10 Porlock – Minehead Buses of Somerset 10C Stanchester Sch – Taunton Hatch Green Coaches 11 Yeovil Town Service South West Coaches 14 Bridgwater – Cannington – Nether Stowey Buses of Somerset 15 Minehead – Bridgwater College Buses of Somerset 16 Huish Episcopi – Bridgwater Hatch Green Coaches 19 Bridgwater – Street Hatch Green Coaches 20 Burnham – Brean – Weston First West of England 20 Seaton – Wellington – Taunton Dartline 21 Rooksbridge – Bridgwater College Buses of Somerset 21/21A Burnham – Bridgwater – Taunton Buses of Somerset 22/22A Taunton – Rockwell Green/Toneale Buses of Somerset 23/23B Williton – Taunton Hatch Green Coaches 25 Taunton – Wiveliscombe – Dulverton Buses of Somerset 28 Minehead – Taunton Buses of Somerset 29 Glastonbury – Taunton Buses of Somerset 30 Taunton – Ilminster – Chard – Axminster Buses of Somerset 51 Abbey Manor Park – Yeovil – Cavalier Way Buses of Somerset 51 Stoke St. Gregory – Taunton Hatch Green Coaches 52 Martock – Yeovil South West Coaches 54 Taunton – Langport – Somerton Buses of Somerset 55 Taunton – Strode College Buses of Somerset 58/58A Yeovil – Henstridge – Wincanton Buses of Somerset 75 Bridgwater – Glastonbury/Wells Buses of Somerset 77 Yeovil – Wells Buses of Somerset 81 South Petherton – Yeovil South West Coaches 96 Yeovil – Chard – Taunton South West Coaches 98 Broadway – Taunton Hatch Green Coaches 99 Taunton – Chard Buses of Somerset 173 Wells – Chilcompton – Bath First West of England 174 Wells – Shepton Mallett – Bath First West of England 376 Street – Glastonbury – Wells – Bristol First West of England 387 Sidmouth – Churchingford – Trull – Taunton Dartline 398 Tiverton – Dulverton Dartline 613 Bishops Lydeard – Bridgwater College Hatch Green Coaches 624 Chard – Bridgwater College Hatch Green Coaches 623 Rockwell Green – Wellington – Bridgwater College Buses of Somerset 625 Taunton – Cannington College Buses of Somerset 646 Charlton Horethorne – Strode College South West Coaches 647 Gillingham – Strode College South West Coaches 652 Odcombe – Strode College South West Coaches 667 Wincanton – Street South West Coaches B1 Penlea Estate – Bridgwater – Sydenham Estate Buses of Somerset D2 Bath – Norton St. Phillip – Frome First West of England PR1 Taunton Park & Ride Buses of Somerset X10 Yeovil – Sherborne – Stalbridge – Blandford Buses of Somerset X34 Chippenham – Melksham – Trowbridge – Frome Faresaver X47 Frome – Trowbridge Faresaver Exmoor Coaster Buses of Somerset Bus services operating inTaunton are also subject to the £1 fare scheme for journeys made wholly in the Taunton Town Fare Zone. The following bus services operatate wholly within the Taunton Town £1 fare zone: 1 Taunton – Priorswood Buses of Somerset 2 Taunton – Priorswood Buses of Somerset 3 Bishops Hull – Taunton – Hudson Way Somerset County Council 4 Taunton – Lane Estate Buses of Somerset 6 Taunton – Holway Buses of Somerset 7 Taunton – Galmington Buses of Somerset 12 Taunton – Monkton Heathfield Somerset County Council 97 Cannonsgrove – Trull – Taunton Hatch Green Coaches PR1 Taunton Park & Ride Buses of Somerset

Cllr Mike Rigby, Somerset County Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Digital, says: “This new £2 fare is vital to ensure we get more people on buses which will help preserve bus routes in Somerset.”

“This is potentially a real gamechanger in terms of getting people to leave the car at home – a £2 single journey for most routes in Somerset is fantastic value for money when you factor in the cost of fuel and the cost of living crisis.”

“By catching the bus, you can make a difference to the climate, to our environment and save money and wear and tear on your car – it really does make sense to ‘Bus It’.”

Visit https://www.somerset.gov.uk/busit to see more details about ticket deals and calculate how much you could save.