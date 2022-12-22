A Burnham-On-Sea residential care home has been praised by inspectors in a new report by the CQC (Care Quality Commission).

Stafford Lodge in Berrow Road has been rated as ‘good’ across the board, with inspectors praising the recently-registered service’s overall standards of care.

It has been rated as “good” across the categories for being safe, effective, caring, responsive, and well-led.

Stafford Lodge specialises in the care of those with autism spectrum conditions, Complex health needs, Epilepsy, Learning Disabilities, Moderate Learning Disabilities and Severe Learning Disabilities.

Two CQC inspectors recently made an unannounced visit to Stafford Lodge to assess the facilities, which are run by Achieve Together Limited.

Their report states: “People were supported and treated with dignity and respect; and involved as partners in their care. Ensuring people are well treated and supported; respecting equality and diversity.”

“People were supported by staff who were caring, passionate and enthusiastic about their roles.”

“Peoples’s individuality was valued. People were supported to explore their interests and express their personality. For example, in how their room was decorated, who they spent their time with, the activities they took part in and how they wished to dress.”

“People were observed to be comfortable and relaxed within their home. There was a positive and friendly atmosphere at the home. We observed staff knew people well and spoke to people in their preferred methods of communication.”

It comes after we reported earlier this year that Burnham’s Hillview Nursing Home closed down following a CQC inspection, while Burnham’s Priory Court Care Home closed in November this year.