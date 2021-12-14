A new barber shop has opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

Lighthouse Barber Shop has launched in Burnham High Street, offering a full range of men’s grooming services.

The new business has moved into a formerly vacant premises, which has been modernised and been given a full refurbishment.

The owner, Shimal, says he is looking forward to welcoming customers with a “quality line-up of hair cuts, trims, fades, washes, eyebrow shaping and more.”

The new business is open daily from 9-6pm, closed on Tuesdays. It is also open on Sundays from 10-4pm.

 
