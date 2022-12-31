Burnham-On-Sea Heritage Group has launched a new history booklet featuring old newspaper adverts for local shops and businesses over the past century.

The 40-page publication is called ‘Adverts of Days Gone By’ and provides a trip down memory lane for residents of Burnham and Highbridge.

“The leaflet features adverts from some of the many old shops and businesses in the two towns – it makes interesting reading to see how things have changed over the years,” says the group’s Ann Popham.

The booklet has been produced by Burnham Heritage Group with contributions of images from local residents, and design by Nigel Craik. Financial support has come from Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary and Performing Arts.

Copies of the booklet are available for a donation of £1 or more from Burnham’s tourist information centre on the seafront, and shops in Highbridge.