2022 was the year that Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge started to return to normal after two years of disruption caused by the Covid pandemic.

Burnham-On-Sea.com looks back at some of the year’s highs and lows during a busy 12 months of local community events, news and activities…

December 2022

Burnham-On-Sea shops experienced a positive festive season of business, with many reporting a busy Christmas. Read more

Families flock to see the Christmas lights in Burnham-On-Sea’s Trinity Close, raising over £2,000 for local charity. Read more

Sub-zero temperatures created icy scenes in Burnham-On-Sea beach during a bitter winter freeze. Read more

November 2022

Huge crowds turned out to watch Burnham-On-Sea Carnival on November 7th when dozens of illuminated carnival carts rolled through the town for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic. Read more and see video highlights and see fireworks highlights

Hundreds of people attended Burnham-On-Sea’s Remembrance Day ceremony on November 13th to honour those who have died in conflicts. Read more

Sedgemoor District Council formally approved plans for a new permanent community shop to be built in the centre of Brent Knoll, enabling the volunteers to move from their temporary Portakabin. Read more

Crowds of people headed to Burnham-On-Sea’s Christmas lights switch-on during a day of festive entertainment in the town centre. Read more – and more in Highbridge here

A ceremony was held on Burnham-On-Sea seafront to formally unveil a colourful new mosaic on the seawall. Read more

The 100th anniversary of Burnham-On-Sea Hospital was marked on November 11th with a special event for staff, patients and supporters. Read more

Contentious plans for a huge £240,000 budget to fund Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre for the coming year were considered by town councillors. Read more and also here

October 2022

Dozens of Royal-themed colourful scarecrows went on display around Brent Knoll during the village’s annual scarecrow festival. Read more

The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s entry into the national Britain In Bloom competition celebrated the news that the town won a coveted silver award. Read more

EDF confirmed details about its plans to take over Pontins in Brean to redevelop it for Hinkley Point C workers, first reported by Burnham-On-Sea.com. Read more

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards celebrated the team’s 50th year of service and the 200th anniversary of HM Coastguard. Read more

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey retained his Armed Forces Minister role during Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle. It came after a chaotic few months in Westminster after the departure of Truss and Johnson. Read more

Large crowds headed into Burnham-On-Sea town centre on October 22nd for the autumn food festival, which was hailed a success. Read more

Dozens of people attended the AGM of Burnham-On-Sea’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search & Rescue in the charity’s 30th anniversary year. Read more

Plans for a new Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Pride event moved a step closer following a meeting of local residents. Read more

September 2022

A special event has been held in Burnham-On-Sea to mark the historic anniversary of a set of almshouses. Read more

As the nation mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, we looked back at Her Majesty’s visit to Highbridge on December 5th, 1958. Read more

Flags were flown at half-mast across the Burnham-On-Sea area as the national period of mourning for The Queen was underway. Read more and sombre bells were run during the funeral

Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre was told to make urgent improvements to patient safety by healthcare inspectors. Read more and it was later put in special measures.

August 2022

Sedgemoor and Mendip District Councils’ £19.3m bid to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund was submitted, including major regeneration plans for Highbridge. Read more

Hundreds of runners took part in the 300th Parkrun at Apex Park in Highbridge on August 13th. Read more

The tenth anniversary of the tragic drowning of a four year-old boy who was swept from Burnham-On-Sea jetty in 2012 was marked in August 19th. Read more

Hundreds of people headed to East Brent on August 26th when one of the UK’s longest-running Harvest Homes made a successful return after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Read more

Huge crowds headed to Burnham seafront on August 28th when the town’s rescue services day made a welcome return after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Read more

A popular, long-serving Burnham-On-Sea vicar – Rev Graham Witts – announced he would retire after almost two decades in the town. Read more

A bumper turnout of thousands of people headed to Apex Park in Highbridge for its annual Play Day on August 3rd. Read more

July 2022

Burnham-On-Sea mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil new expanded facilities following a major funding boost of £390,000 from the National Lottery. Read more

Burnham-On-Sea’s last remaining building society celebrated its 40th year of business with a special visit from the town’s Mayor. Read more

Temperatures in the Burnham-On-Sea area reached a sweltering 34°C (93.2°F) on July 18th durinh a summer heatwave. Read more

Burnham-On-Sea’s Marine Cove Gardens and Highbridge’s Apex Park received new Green Flag Awards from Keep Britain Tidy. Read more

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Year 11 students from King Alfred School Academy were able to celebrate their leaver’s prom in style. Read more

June 2022

Flaming beacons were lit across the Burnham-On-Sea area to mark The Queen’s Jubilee on Thursday June 2nd, including on the town’s jetty. Read more

Big crowds of people flocked into Burnham-On-Sea High Street on 2nd June when a Queen’s Jubilee celebration was held. Read more

Large crowds also filled Burnham town centre on June 4th to see dozens of vintage and classic vehicles in an event organised by the Chamber of Trade for the Jubilee. Read more

Over 100 people attended a Highbridge consultation event on June 15th to hear about a major project to regenerate the town centre. Read more

An extended 13.4-mile section of the England Coast Path from Sand Bay to Brean Down Fort was opened on 16th June, creating a continuous coastal trail to Minehead, where the South West Coast Path begins. Read more

Heavy rain led to a wet finish for hundreds of cyclists as they completed the 200-mile cross-country Chase The Sun cycling ride in Burnham on June 18th. Read more

May 2022

Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society members marked the group’s 50th anniversary by performing their Spring Concert. Read more

Dozens of Harley Davidson motorbikes swept into Burnham-On-Sea on May 1st during an annual fundraising rally for BARB. Read more

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s local election results were announced with gains for the Lib Dems. Read more

The first old-style electricity pylons are pulled down in the Burnham-On-Sea area to make way for new T-pylons in the latest phase of the Hinkley Point project. Read more

A fireball was seen streaking across the night sky in Somerset, including the Burnham-On-Sea area. Read more

Film star Dame Julie Walters was among the stars visiting Burnham-On-Sea on May 23rd for the filming of a new Channel 4 TV drama series. Read more

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre hosted a live broadcast of BBC Radio Four’s political debate show Any Questions? – read more

Organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s food festival said the return of the popular event on May 28th drew a record turnout of thousands of visitors. Read more

April 2022

A major fundraising appeal was launched to fund £80,000 of repairs that are needed at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre. Read more

Over 140 rowers from across the region took part in Burnham-On-Sea’s first full gig rowing regatta. Read more

Organisers have hailed the first two-day Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival a great success, which is set to return in 2023. Read more

Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club were crowned champions of Somerset after winning a crunch match on April 26th. Read more

The unusual sight of two porpoises spotted swimming in the River Brue in Highbridge was made on April 27th. Read more here

March 2022

Developers behind major plans to build 167 new homes said a new primary school will be part of the plans on the edge of Highbridge. Read more

Thirty native apple trees have been planted in the Diamond Jubilee Field at Apex Park in Highbridge this week. Read more here

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor at the time, Cllr Mike Facey, announced six community-spirited residents would receive Civic Awards. Read more

Local people across the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are showing their support for the people of Ukraine by donating items at local collection points. Read more

Hit TV costume drama Sanditon returned for a new second series featuring coastal scenes filmed in Brean. Read more here

February 2022

Local fire crews were called to a series of incidents in the Burnham-On-Sea area as high winds and a winter storm caused disruption, including flipping over a lorry. Read more

An exhibition about Berrow’s shipwreck was held to mark the 125th anniversary of the stranding of the boat. Read more and hear BBC feature

January 2022

Brent Knoll’s Westcroft Cider Farm attracted hundreds of spectators for its traditional wassailing event on January 15th. Read more here

A new primetime BBC1 drama series, ‘Chloe’, which was partly filmed in Burnham-On-Sea and Brean was watched by millions of TV viewers. Read more here

Dozens of film fans headed to te first ever drive-in cinema event at Highbridge’s Apex Park on January 21st – funded by the Government’s Welcome Back Fund. Read more here