Organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s food festival said the popular event on Saturday (May 28th) drew a record turnout of thousands of visitors.

Bright sunshine and warm temperatures drew large crowds of people into the town centre for the town’s 19th food festival.

Around 100 stalls were set up, offering a mix of food and drink from across the region, said the eat:Burnham festival team.

There were also fairground rides outside the Victoria Hotel, a face painter outside the Methodist Church plus DJs and music outside the Ritz, Baptist & Methodist Churches and on Victoria Street.

An outside bar was also set up outside The Ritz Social Club and there was seating outside the Baptist and Methodist churches. Street food was available in three areas – outside the Baptist Church, on College Street, and in Victoria Street.

Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds, pictured, co-organisers of eat:Burnham, told Burnham-On-Sea.com they were “delighted” with how it had gone.

Bev said: “It’s always wonderful to be back in our home town where the festivals began 10 years ago. The sun really shone on us.”

“It was great to see the streets of Burnham totally full of happy holidaymakers and residents making the most of the amazing Spring sunshine but also the fantastic local producers and of course the native businesses here.”

“Many thousands visited the event and we think it was a new record attendance for us here in Burnham.”

She added: “It was great to see The Ritz setting up a bar outside and we worked with other local businesses as well, like The Victoria who hosted a record launch.”