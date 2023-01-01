A new beauty treatment business has recently opened in Burnham-On-Sea, offering luxury beauty and pampering treatments.

HG Beauty is owned by Helen Gibbons, pictured, who has a background in working in luxury spa environments, including being a spa director at an independent spa resort.

Helen moved to Burnham-On-Sea from Bermuda where she was working for many years for a leading spa brand.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I set up my beauty room so that I can share my love for high-end luxury beauty treatments and products.”

“The treatment room is a peaceful haven where you can take time out from your busy lifestyle and feel nurtured and cocooned during your visit.”

“With evening appointments available, it is the perfect place to enjoy some time to yourself in a relaxing environment.”

Helen is fitting in starting a business with family life and her young children so the opening hours are just introductory hours and she will alter them as the business grows.

She is able to offer appointments during the evenings and by request. Her treatment room is based in Haircraft in Burnham’s Regent Street.

HG Beauty offers a wide range of beauty treatments and one of the most popular is microdermabrasion, a cosmetic procedure that uses fine crystals and a vacuum to remove dead skin cells.

It can be used on the face, neck, chest, back and hands to reduce fine lines, minor scars, wrinkles and age spots, and make the skin smoother and younger looking.

