Organisers have hailed the first two-day Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival a great success.

Hundreds of people attended the festival, held on Friday and Saturday, to join over 20 events, including workshops, readings and panel talks from authors, at The Princess Theatre and Burnham-On-Sea library.

There were several talks and workshops aimed to inspire readers, writers and the creatively curious. Kids events included creating magical creatures to a Queen’s Jubilee writing session plus poetry workshops.

Organiser Lewis Coleman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a really successful couple of days – we thank everyone who supported the event.”

“It all ran very smoothly on the whole with good ticket numbers. There were times when it was heaving with people, with a big line outside the café.”

“Our awards ceremony on Saturday afternoon was attended by over 100 people when the winners went up on the stage which was a really lovely experience.”

He adds that he hopes this is the start of an annual event: “We are already thinking about next year – we will be looking at what we can do to improve the event further, streamlining things where necessary, and making some changes to make it even better in 2023.”

The sessions featured Burnham author Damien Boyd; Sam Carr from the Snug Bookshop; Karl Bevis & Hazel Lloyd; Matthew Ingram, Rob Coughlin, Rob Jones & Lewis Coleman; Tara Arkle; Rick Sanders, Elizabeth Waight & Jonathan Pinnock; Nigel Phillips; Rachel Gundry; Jo Backhouse; Karla Neblett & Jessica Andrews; Chris Vick; Dave Eldergill; Margaret Micklewright; Chris Fogg & Rob Yockley.

Pictured: The Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival underway at the weekend (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com, Jake Langley, Lewis Coleman)