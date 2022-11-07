Large crowds of people lined Burnham’s seafront on Sunday evening (November 6th) to watch a spectacular fireworks display that marked the start of the town’s carnival fun.

Heavy rain during the hours leading up to the start of the display put off some people attending, but the crowd numbers were still large.

Spectators were treated to a sparkling display of fireworks, fired from a scaffolding tower on the town’s jetty with the outgoing tide around it.

Over 2,200 sparkling shots soared into the air, accompanied by music from the past three decades. The display is the annual curtain-raiser before Monday’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.

Burnham’s Deputy Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry, pictured below with deputy town clerk Elaine Dutton, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Despite the wet weather, we were pleased that so many people came to see the fantastic fireworks. Many thanks to Skyburst for working so hard to ensure that we enjoyed a colourful spectacle accompanied by some great music!”

“We would like to thank local businesses for their support and donations towards this event and to the number of volunteers who helped to ensure the safety of those attending. The Rotary Club, with Army and Sea Cadets, were out in force, collecting money for local good causes.”

“It’s great to have the fireworks on the night before Carnival. Let’s hope that after a two-year absence we have a wonderful carnival procession on Monday evening.

The event was funded by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council with the support of local businesses including Taste of the Orient, Barrington and Sons Solicitors, Burnham-On-Sea.com, and Positive Wealth Creation Ltd.

The Mayor thanked them for their support, along with the Carnival Club for marshalling.

Pictured: The scenes at Sunday’s fireworks display in Burnham (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com, Nick Whetstone, Dawson Panter-Wray, Keith Gough)