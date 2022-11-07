Big crowds are expected to watch Burnham-On-Sea Carnival tonight (Monday, November 7th) as the event returns in full for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Organisers say 62 entries are confirmed for the 2022 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, with 43 colourful carts set to join the dazzling parade through the town. It starts at 7.30pm.

Weather for tonight’s carnival

The weather forecast states there is a high chance of rain during Monday’s procession with a fresh southerly wind and temperatures of around 14°C. There is also a yellow weather warning in place for rain and wind until midnight tonight.

Phil New, Chairman of Highbridge and Burnham Carnival, says: “Whatever the weather, it will be fantastic to have the full carnival back again in Burnham after such long a break – there is a lot of interest building!”

Minute’s silence at start of carnival

Phil New adds: “Near the front of the procession will be the impressive feature cart ‘Jubilation’, which is the Royal-themed cart that went on display in London in June during The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.”

He says that following the firing of a firework tonight at 7.30pm, a minute’s silence will be held in memory of The Queen before the procession will be given the go-ahead to move away.

Phil adds: “We also have around 20 walking entries to add to the colour and variety on the night.”

Burnham’s Carnival Queen Amy Dunn and her Princesses Ariella Puddy and Isla Gardner, pictured above, who were chosen at a special event earlier this year – will also be near the front, along with Burnham Bike Knights, plus local emergency services and fundraiser Jason Vickers with his Olympic torch, marking ten years since the London Games.

Tonight’s Carnival Route

The route for this year’s procession is unchanged from 2019, as follows: “The carnival procession will start as usual at the traffic lights in Love Lane beside Burnham’s Tesco supermarket and proceeds along Love Lane to the Esso filling station. Then, it proceeds to Manor Road, taking a left into Victoria Street, through the High Street and along Marine Drive to the finish point at the entrance to Burnham Holiday Village.”

In 2021, the town’s carnival took the format of a smaller, ‘lower-key’ walking parade with fewer entries and a shorter route following the Covid lockdowns and restrictions.

Road closures now in place for carnival:

Several road closures came into force from 8pm on Saturday (5th November) and will remain until around 1am on Tuesday (8th November):

The B3140 Burnham Link Road / Queen’s Drive is shut from the Love Lane roundabout in an easterly direction to its junction with Stoddens Lane

The Frank Foley Parkway is closed from its junction with Ben Travers Way (North) in a south easterly direction to its junction with Ben Travers Way (South)

Road closures for carnival tonight:

The main road closures in Burnham-On-Sea below will come into force tonight (Monday 7th November). The following road closures will begin from around 4pm however the organisers say they don’t plan on closing them until 6:30pm on Monday 7th November until 1am on Tuesday 8th November:​

Ben Travers Way From Tesco’s entrance to its junction with the Frank Foley Parkway.

Ben Travers Way (South) at junction with Frank Foley Parkway

Ben Travers Way (South) at junction with Frank Foley Parkway Berrow Road from Westfield Road to Manor Road

Church Street B3139 Burnham Road to A38

The Frank Foley Parkway From its junction with Ben Travers Way to Love Lane Roundabout.

Hawley Way junction of Ramsay Way to junction of Love Lane

Highbridge Road from Worston Lane to Oxford Street

Love Lane From its junction with Manor Road to its junction with the B3140 Burnham Link Road.

Frank Foley Parkway / Wallace Wells Road Roundabout

Love Lane / Rosewood Avenue

Marine Drive / Burnham Road

Adam Street

Chapel Street

College Street

Cross Street

High Street

Manor Road

Marine Drive

Oxford Street

Pier Street

Regent Street

South Street

Victoria Street

Vicarage Street

