Large crowds headed to Burnham-On-Sea seafront on Sunday (August 28th) when the town’s rescue services day made a welcome return after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

A day of warm sunshine swelled the number of spectators along the South Esplanade where over 20 emergency services from across the area gathered with displays, stalls and demonstrations.

Training exercises were also performed by crews from BARB Search & Rescue, Burnham RNLI and Burnham Coastguards.

The event was formally opened by Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, who thanked the volunteers for their dedication and said the groups are a “huge asset to the area.”

Those taking part included BARB Search and Rescue, Burnham Coastguards, Burnham RNLI, Devon and Somerset Fire Service, Police, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, Freewheeler Blood Bikes, Wessex 4×4, Exeter Raynet, Marine Life Rescue, RNLI Lifeguards and Civil Contingencies.

Others included were Somerset Road Safety, AA Service, Burnham Radio Club, Model Hovercraft Association, Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets, Burnham Gig Rowing Club, Weston Hospice Care and the Royal British Legion.

BARB, the charity that operates Burnham’s rescue hovercrafts, has organised the popular event since it started in 2004. The charity also held a number of displays at its hovercraft station to mark its 30th anniversary this year.

Event organiser Roger Flower from BARB said: “We are so pleased that the event was able to return this year for the first tme since 2019 and we thank everyone who attended to make it such a success.”

Pictured: Sunday’s rescue services day in Burnham (Photos: Mike Lang, BARB)