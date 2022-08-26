Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill near Burnham-On-Sea is opening its doors to visitors this bank holiday weekend.

Following the success of their Easter open weekend – the first since 2019 due to the pandemic – the charity says it is looking forward to welcoming the public to their site for three days of activities on Saturday 27th, Sunday 28th, and Monday 29th.

There will be a range of activities and attractions for all the family, including Wildlife talks, a Fairy door trail every day, Dog show (Sunday only), Pond dipping, Seed bombs, Mask and badge making, and a craft/gift market featuring local artists.

There will be a few opportunities to see animals across the weekend, with the charity’s resident birds of prey making a few appearances.

Daphne Neville, the actor famous for her conservation work, will be attending with Rudi, an Asian short-clawed otter.

Rudi was adopted from a wildlife park after being rejected by his mother and he now helps Daphne teach people about the threats posed by river pollution.

David Plant, the charity’s Fundraising Manager, added: “It was such a pleasure to welcome back visitors earlier in the year after almost 3 years with no events on-site.”

“Things have changed a lot in that time, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been up to!”

“The wild animals in our care will not be available to view by the public as this is detrimental to their care, but we’ve got lots of fun activities and ways to learn about wildlife.”

“The new interactive digital display and TV screens in our reception area are a great way to see some behind-the-scenes footage of our hospital rooms and outdoor enclosures.”

“As a charity we are entirely dependent on the generosity of our supporters. These events are a great source of income and the perfect chance for us to meet you all! Please come down and help give sick, injured, and orphaned wild animals a second chance at life in the wild.”

Doors are open 10am till 4pm on Saturday 27th, Sunday 28th, and Monday 29th.

Entry costs £5 per adult, £2 per child, and includes all educational activities and a prize for children completing the fairy door trail.

Dog show registration will be open a week before the event, see the website for more details:

https://www.secretworld.org/event/august-open-weekend-2022