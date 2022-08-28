Organisers of the Axbridge Pageant that took place over the Bank Holiday weekend have hailed the event a huge success.

Over three days, the dramatized sequential history of the town has been staged in front of packed grandstands in the Square with each outdoor theatre performance starting at 3pm at the sound of the church clock, as pictured here.

A spokesman says: “Each scene passed through the centuries, charting the town’s evolution from Roman graveyard to Saxon stronghold, medieval market, Tudor wool centre and onwards to the Victorians and the 20th century.”

“Battles, punch ups, Royalty and Protestant rebels all helped to bring the story to life along with vintage cars, horses and hounds, bull baiting and even a Victorian train.”

Artistic Director John Bailey adds: “We knew there was enthusiasm for the 2022 pageant after the delays caused by Covid but the reaction has been amazing. A standing ovation on the first performance set the seal on an amazing weekend.”

”It has exceeded all our expectations – and thanks go to the cast and crew for putting on a hugely successful production.”

The Pageant Chairman Phil Saunders said: “All the tickets were sold, making it a financial success as the pageant is a charity – and it means planning for 2030 can now begin.”

Around 1,800 people packed into the three stands erected in the Square with some coming from New Zealand, America, Australia, Germany, Denmark and France to see the spectacle. Organisers thanked all who attended for their support.

The Axbridge Pageant is a community event and has been held regularly since 1967 when a celebration of the town’s history was held in the town square, since then it has been held in 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000 and 2010. Due to the Covid Crisis it was postponed from 2020 to this summer.

The pageant is funded through community fundraising events throughout the year, ticket sales, programme sales, grants and sponsorship.

Photos: The event underway over the weekend (Photos Adam Clutterbuck)