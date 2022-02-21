Local fire crews have been called to a series of incidents in the Burnham-On-Sea area over the last few days as high winds continue to cause disruption.

A Burnham-On-Sea Fire Station spokesman says crews have attended 14 safety-related incidents in our area, ranging from making dangerous structures safe, attending a tree on fire, attending a lorry blown over on the M5 and alarm calls.

There were also two further call-outs on Sunday (February 20th) when the strong winds caused several safety-related call-outs with damaged business signs.

A crew was sent to the South Esplanade where a damaged sign above the Bay View Cafe was left in an unsafe state to passing walkers.

Separately, a crew was also called to the High Street where a shop sign outside Card Factory was reported to be in a dangerous condition by a nearby resident.

A yellow weather warning for further high winds is in force from the Met Office for more high winds today (Monday).

High winds have cause disruption across the area in recent days, with power cuts to hundreds of homes and damage across the Burnham-On-Sea area after Friday’s storm.

