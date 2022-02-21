The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for further high winds in place today (Monday) across the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The latest warning for gusts of up to 70mph is in force until 1pm today. It comes as Storm Franklin brings further stormy conditions.

A Met Office spokesman says: “There is a chance that a few exposed places could see gusts near 70 mph.”

”These very strong winds will spread to many other western, central and southern areas of the UK overnight and early Monday, with gusts widely 50-60 mph, whilst west facing coastal districts will see gusts of 65-75 mph.”

”In the south these strong winds may hamper, or slow, ongoing recovery efforts in the wake of Storm Eunice. Winds will ease steadily from the northwest during the remainder of Monday.”

The latest stormy conditions after Storm Eunice left a trail of disruption across the Burnham-On-Sea area on Friday.

