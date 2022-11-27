Crowds of people headed to Burnham-On-Sea’s Christmas lights switch-on during a day of festive entertainment in the town centre on Saturday (November 26th).

Wet weather failed to dampen spirits at the event which was run by Burnham Chamber of Trade and Burnham Retail Group, with the support of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council and other groups and organisations.

The lights were switched on by Nick and Maxine Bashford, who run Burnham Foodbank and were chosen in a public vote, accompanied by Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, Town Crier Alastair Murray, Carnival Queen Amy Dunn, and Jubilee Queen Mary Nicholson on the Victoria Street stage.

Fair rides were set up in Victoria Street, and visitors also enjoyed festive entertainment and stalls along the High Street featuring performers, community groups and charities.

A stage near the Victoria Hotel included Rock Choir, local X-Factor semi-finalist Kezia, the Town Band, Siobhan Johnson Singers, Coastline Singers, Brent Knoll School, Wedmore & Weare First Schools, Carnival Queen Amy Dunn and others in the run-up to the big lights switch-on.

There was also a chance to meet Santa when he arrived on a land train during the afternoon, overseen by Burnham Lions. Families also could have their photo taken with several real reindeer in Victoria Street, supported by The Victoria Hotel and Ritz Social Club.

There was also festive fun with festive entertainers, circus acts, a wish fairy and fire perfomers.

A lantern parade was held through the town centre after the lights switch-on as part of the festive activities to the fountain where the town band led Christmas songs.

“The organisers are very grateful for the backing of everyone who attended and supported Saturday’s event – it was a wonderful day despite the wet weather to start Burnham town centre’s festive celebrations,” said a spokesperson. “Please do support Burnham’s marvellous shops and businesses this Christmas.”