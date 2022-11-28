Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival has announced the dates that next year’s event will take place – and started its new writing competition.

Organisers have said that due to next year’s Royal Coronation, it will now take place from May 19th and 20th at The Princess Theatre and Burnham Library.

The festival has also just launched its annual writing competition, sponsored by Burnham crime author Damien Boyd.

Entries opened on Saturday 19th November and will close on midnight 19th February.

“There are a few changes this year,” said Book festival treasurer Jonathan Pinnock. “We’re opening the competition up to anybody in the UK for a fee, but it will remain completely free for Somerset and North Somerset writers.”

There are competitions for short-story writers and poets in three age categories: 11 and under, 12 – 18, and 19+ (Adults), with a maximum of three entries per author in each category.

“As the competition is free to local authors, we encourage them to send three poems and three stories in,” organiser Lewis Coleman says.

“It was a very difficult decision last year, but we loved seeing so much local talent and publishing the winners and shortlist in our anthology.”

Entries will be accepted online, at https://subbub.org/login/ There will cash prizes and publication in an anthology for the winners and runners up.

“If anybody wants to read last year’s winners,” Lewis adds. “The Best of Burnham Book Festival 2022 anthology is still available on Amazon or you can pick a copy up by emailing info@burnhambookfest.co.uk” All proceeds go to the festival.

“The committee will also be holding a cover competition for the anthology soon, so watch this space!”

Competition categories:

19+ (Adult) Short Story – 2000 word limit – Prize £100

19+ (Adult) Poetry – Prize £100

12 – 18 Short Story – 1000 word limit – Prize £30

12 – 18 Poetry – Prize £30

11 & Under Short Story – 500 word limit – Prize £30

11 & Under Poetry – Prize £30

Full terms and conditions at https://burnhambookfest.co.uk/competition/