Burnham-On-Sea’s Christmas lights were switched on during a day of festive entertainment in the town centre on Saturday November 26th.

This year’s community event was run by both Burnham Chamber of Trade and Burnham Retail Group, with the support of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council and other groups and organisations.

Big crowds turned on for the event despite wet weather – and they were enjoyed a day of entertainment, above.

In the evening after the lights were switched on, families took part in a lantern parade along Burnham-On-Sea High Street from outside Material Needs to the fountain in Old Station Approach.